ECI releases Electoral Bonds data on its portal

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) posted the electoral bonds data that the State Bank of India (SBI) released on its website on Thursday. The deadline to submit the same was March 15, 2024 by the Supreme Court.

The apex court ordered the body to post the information by 5 pm before March 15 on its official website.

According to the election panel’s data, starting April 12, 2019, electoral bonds with denominations ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1 crore have been purchased. Additionally, the data displays purchases made by both individuals and businesses.

In accordance with the Supreme Court’s directive to provide the information, the SBI on Tuesday night provided the electoral body with the names and contact information of the organizations that had bought the now-canceled electoral bonds as well as the political parties that had obtained them.