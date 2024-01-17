ED arrests Aaditya Thackeray’s close aide in ‘khichdi’ scam

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) key functionary Suraj Chavan – a close aide of Aaditya Thackeray – has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the ‘khichdi’ scam case.

The arrest comes in the ED-led probe into the financial misappropriation by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in khichdi distribution to migrant labourers during the Covid lockdown.

According to sources, it was Suraj Chavan who had influenced and forced BMC officers to give contracts to select contractors who had direct links with the party leaders.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police in September 2023 registered a case regarding the ‘khichdi’ scam against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s close aide Sujit Patkar, Sunil alias Bala Kadam, Sahyadri Refreshment’s Rajiv Salunke, and others.

According to the Mumbai Police, the irregularities in the award of the contract for the distribution of ‘khichdi’ are estimated to be around Rs 6.37 crore. As per the allegations, the accused did not supply ‘khichdi’ to the mentioned numbers as per the invoice submitted. Khichdi is a food item made by boiling rice and lentils.

Also, the food packets were supposed to be 250 grams, but the contractors distributed only 125 grams of food in those packets.