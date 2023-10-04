ED arrests AAP MP Sanjay Singh in liquorgate

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday evening in a money laundering case related to the Delhi Liquour Policy scam. The arrest comes hours after Singh’s house was raided by the probe agency.

Earlier, the enforcement directorate sleuths on Wednesday early morning carried raids at Sanjay Singh’s official residence after he was named an accused in the case.

The ED officials grilled Singh for over 10 hours before formally arresting him in the said case.

It may be mentioned here that arrested businessman Dinesh Arora – who later became an ‘approver’, and a font of information for the authorities has reportedly given evidence against Singh to the probe agency in this connection.

Earlier, former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia was arrested by the ED in the alleged liquor scam. Sisodia was arrested in March and failed in repeated attempts to get bail.