ED arrests Anubrata Mondal’s daughter under PMLA charges

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Sukanya Mondal, the daughter of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal in Delhi in connection with the cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

The ED had summoned Sukanya to its headquarters here several times to question her in connection with the scam, but she avoided the summons. Her father Anubrata Mondal is currently in judicial custody in connection with the same scam. Sukanya was arrested by the ED eight months after her father was arrested in August last year.

The ED wanted to question her about the sources of funds in the companies and rice mills in West Bengal`s Birbhum district where she had been having directorship or partnership. Probe revealed that she is the director of two companies, Neer Developer Pvt Ltd and ANM Agrochem Foods Pvt Ltd. The companies have their offices at the same address where Bholebam Rice Mill, which is also owned by her, is located in Birbhum`s Bolpur town.

Apart from that, she had been having partnerships in a number of rice mills in Birbhum district.

Earlier, she was questioned by the ED but she denied having any knowledge or details about the companies, rice mills or other properties in her name. She also maintained that their personal chartered accountant Manish Kothari was aware of all the details.

Even Kothari was also arrested by the ED and is currently in judicial custody.

As the news of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arresting Sukanya Monda in Delhi reached Kolkata on Wednesday evening, the state`s ruling party took a safe stand in the matter.

Trinamool spokesman Kunal Ghosh said that he would refrain from making any comment in the matter since that party`s stand on such issues is very clear that it will not stand behind anyone who is involved in corruption.