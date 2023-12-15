Published On: Fri, Dec 15th, 2023

ED arrests Kenyan student in human trafficking case

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested a Kenyan national, studying in India, over his alleged involvement in a human trafficking ring in Goa that exploited young African women.

Kimani’s involvement was unearthed during the ED’s probe

The ED arrested Newton Muthuri Kimani based on a complaint filed in Goa against two Nigerian individuals, identified as Isralite alias Dorcast Maria and Olokpa.

These individuals allegedly lured girls from Africa to Goa with promises of employment in the hospitality sector, only to force them into prostitution upon their arrival.

Kimani’s involvement was unearthed during the ED’s probe, which revealed his management of multiple bank accounts receiving funds linked to the trafficking operation.

The illicit money was then transferred to Kenya and other countries using the mobile payment service M-Pesa and various foreign bank accounts, potentially involving hawala operators.

A raid conducted in the Anjuna area of Goa led to the rescue of two Kenyan nationals who had been coerced into the trafficking network. Subsequent searches in Gujarat and Punjab resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents and digital devices, furthering the investigation.

