ED arrests Punjab AAP MLA in bank fraud case

Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in connection with an investigation into an alleged bank fraud case.

Sources told India Today that a team of ED sleuths detained Jaswant Singh from Malerkotla earlier in the day and was taken to Jalandhar for questioning. He was arrested following ED questioning.

The Punjab MLA from Amargah was detained from a public meeting earlier in the day.

Last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids on the residence and other premises of the AAP MLA.

The CBI raids were part of an investigation into a bank fraud case involving approximately Rs 41 crore. The latest development has added to the ongoing political turmoil in Punjab, where the BJP has been protesting against the Kejriwal government, accusing it of misusing power.

During the CBI raid, approximately Rs 16.57 lakh in cash, 88 foreign currency notes, various property documents, several bank accounts, and other suspicious documents were recovered. It is alleged that the loans taken by the accused were not utilised for their intended purposes.

A case was registered against a private firm located in Gaunspura, along with former directors, a private company’s guarantor, another private firm, and unidentified public servants/private individuals.