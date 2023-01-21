ED arrests Youth TMC leader Kuntal Ghosh teachers’ recruitment scam

Kolkata: Kuntal Ghosh, a leader in the Youth Trinamool Congress (TMC) was arrested on Saturday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the massive West Bengal teacher recruitment scam.

According to sources, Ghosh was apprehended at one of his two homes in Chinar Park at New Town, on the outskirts of Kolkata, where investigators from the central agency had been scouring the area nonstop since Friday morning.

He will soon be transported to the ED department of the Central Government Office (CGO) building in Salt Lake City. Over the past 24 hours, the ED authorities have also interrogated him in stages in addition to conducting search and raid operations.

However, the investigators from the central agency made the choice to detain him and question him in their custody this morning after spotting contradictions in his claims. Although there are no allegations of cash being taken from his two homes, the authorities did find a number of important papers. Determine the type of papers that were seized.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is running a separate investigation into a recruiting scam, has previously questioned Ghosh twice.

He was questioned in response to Tapas Mondal’s declaration to the CBI that Ghosh had received a sizable sum of money totalling Rs 19 crore during the course of the fraud. Mondal is the president of the umbrella organisation for private teachers’ training schools in West Bengal.

Mondal, who has been mentioned in the ED’s supplemental charge sheet in the case, was a very close friend of Mani Bhattacharya, a member of the Trinamool Congress and the former head of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), who is currently being held in judicial custody.

Although Kuntal Ghosh joined the Trinamool Congress late in the game, his climb inside the organisation was swift. He very recently joined the party in 2016, yet in that year he had been given a seat on the state committee.