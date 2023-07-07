ED attaches assets worth Rs 52 crore of Manish Sisodia, wife and others

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached properties worth Rs 52 crore from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, his wife Seema Sisodia, and others.

The development comes a day after the Delhi High Court denied bail to Sisodia in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam. The court noted that the crime was of a serious nature.

According to the ED, the assets include bank balances of Manish Sisodia worth Rs 11.49 lakh, Brindco Sales Pvt. Ltd. (amount of Rs 16.45 crore) and others, news agency PTI said.

Manish Sisodia and his wife’s two assets, the properties belonging to one Rajesh Joshi and one Gautam Malhotra, will also be attached, a provisional order issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, said.

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 after multiple rounds of questioning.

He is currently being investigated by both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged corruption and money laundering.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.