ED attaches Lalu Yadav’s family assets worth Rs 6 crore

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached assets worth Rs 6 crore which are linked to RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s family in the probe into the alleged land for job scam. The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Yadav’s family when he was the Union Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009.

The jobs were allegedly exchanged for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and their associates.

The ED had questioned former Bihar chief minister and Lalu Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi for about five hours on May 18 in the money laundering case linked to the alleged scam. Other members of the Yadav family, including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, RJD MP Misa Bharti, Chanda Yadav and Ragini Yadav, have also been questioned in the case over the last few months.

In July, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a second chargesheet in the case against 18 people, including Lalu Yadav, his son and wife. The probe agency had filed the first chargesheet in this case on May 18, 2022, against Lalu Yadav and 15 others, including his wife, two daughters, and unidentified public servants.

In its complaint, the CBI said that several people were appointed to Group D positions in various zones of the Indian Railways during 2004 to 2009 and in lieu of the jobs, those people transferred their land to Prasad’s family members. The CBI alleged that no advertisement or public notice was issued for the appointment but some residents of Patna were appointed as substitutes in different zonal railways located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur.