ED attaches property in case against arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached a property in Delhi worth Rs 4.50 crore belonging to Sharan Svadha LLP in connection with a case lodged against Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, Switzerland, Sanjay Bhandari and others, officials said.

Sanjay Bhandari is allegedly a close associate of Priyanka Gandhi’s husband, Robert Vadra.

The ED initiated the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Pilatus Aircraft, Sanjay Bhandari, Offset India Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (OISPL) and others based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for offences punishable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The financial probe agency alleged that Pilatus Aircraft entered into a criminal conspiracy with Sanjay Bhandari, his partner Bimal Sareen and others to obtain the contract for the supply of 75 Basic Trainer Aircraft to the Indian Air Force during the UPA regime.

“In pursuance of this conspiracy, commission/kickbacks (proceeds of crime) of Rs 343 crore from Pilatus Aircraft were received in the bank accounts of the companies controlled/beneficially owned by Sanjay Bhandari in India and the UAE for influencing the process of contract in its favour,” the ED said.

The agency further alleged that a part of this commission was transferred to Sharan Svadha LLP, an entity beneficially owned by Bimal Sareen and his wife, to purchase immovable property in New Delhi which has been attached.

The Indian government, through the authorities, are fighting a legal case to extradite Sanjay Bhandari from the UK.