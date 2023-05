ED conducts raids at AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s aides premises

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted fresh searches, including at the premises of some people linked to AAP MP Sanjay Singh here, in connection with its ongoing probe in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy, officials sources said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said two of his associates– Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra– are also being raided by the federal agency. Sources said about half a dozen entities are being covered under the searches being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The action was undertaken after some fresh inputs were obtained during the questioning of a few accused involved in the case. The sources said some of the people who are being searched are linked to Singh.

The Rajya Sabha MP had sometime back written to the Union finance secretary seeking sanction to prosecute the ED director and an assistant director and investigating officer of the liquor policy case for allegedly making ‘false and derogatory claims’ against him in connection with this probe.

ED sources had then said that the agency had filed an application, on April 20, in a court seeking to correct a ‘typographical/clerical’ error related to the name of Sanjay Singh in its charge sheet.

The agency sources had said Singh’s name appears four times in the charge sheet out of which one reference was wrong as his name was typed ‘inadvertently’ in place of Rahul Singh.