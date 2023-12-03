ED files complaint against ‘illegal searches’ at its zonal office in Madurai

Madurai: The Enforcement Directorate filed a complaint with Tamil Nadu top cop Shankar Jiwal alleging criminal trespass by officials of Directorate of Anti-corruption and Vigilance (DVAC), into the ED zonal office in Madurai.

In the complaint, ED assistant director said the officials of DVAC conducted “illegal search” and “permitted unauthorized unknown persons to enter the office of the ED”, allowing them to allegedly see, take copies of and take away confidential and sensitive ED records pertaining to ongoing investigations into several sensitive cases.

ED claims DVAC officials, except one officer, failed to show their ID cards when asked and that they also showed no warrant for the search. The DVAC officials were not wearing their uniform and badges, said ED.

ED further alleged that DVAC officials entered the room of Ankit Tiwari (arrested officer); opened case files which has no relation to the alleged case for which a search was ordered; accessed sensitive case records, information and internal documents of the ED related to other cases.

“The room of Ankit Tiwari was locked intermittently during this search; therefore, the search team consisting of unauthorised people had access to records of ED in private,” the complaint read.

“They were continuously speaking with various people, giving information about various records and taking instructions…They constantly said that they had pressure from seniors to do these acts,” the agency added.

ED complaint also stated that they are in the process of ascertaining how many records were “stolen” and how many documents were copied and what could be their misuse.

“There are many cases which require protection of witnesses since the ED is investigating many powerful persons in the state,” the agency highlighted.