ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in Excise Policy scam

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on December 21 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Arvind Kejriwal was first called by the ED to appear before it on November 2, but he did not depose alleging that the notice was ‘vague, motivated and unsustainable in law’.

Earlier, Delhi CM Kejriwal had said, “The said summons is not clear as to the capacity in which I am being summoned i.e. as a witness or a suspect in the above-mentioned case. Please recall the said summons, which is, to say the least, is vague and motivated and I am advised, unsustainable in law.”

Reacting o the latest summon by the ED, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of the Delhi Chief Minister.

AAP leader Sandeep Pathak said that Modi gives clean chit to those who surrender before him.

“Modi ji is most afraid of Arvind Kejriwal ji. Since they cannot defeat Kejriwal in the elections, they resort to conspiracy. Those who surrender before Modi ji are given clean chit in all cases. If Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Satyendar Jain join BJP today, they will be given a clean chit too,” said Pathak.