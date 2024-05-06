ED raids Jharkhand minister aide’s house help flat, seizes over Rs 30 crore cash

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at multiple locations in Ranchi and claims to have recovered a huge pile of ‘unaccounted’ cash.

The seized cash is allegedly linked to aide of Jharkhand minister. The raids are being carried across nine locations. So far, Rs 30 crore cash has been counted and the raid is still underway.

“The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at multiple locations in Ranchi, Jharkhand. A huge amount of cash was recovered from the household help of Sanjiv Lal, PS to Alamgir Alam, Rural Development Minister, Jharkhand. More than Rs 20 crores has been counted so far. Counting is still in process,” said ED officials.

As per reports, video footage from the searches shows bundles of cash scattered in a room that allegedly belongs to the domestic help of Sanjiv Lal, private secretary to Jharkhand Rural Development minister Alamgir Alam, in Virendra Ram case. ED has took over around 20 crore in cash, officials are counting the cash pile to ascertain the exact amount of money.

The raids are connected to an investigation into a money laundering case involving Virendra K Ram, the former chief engineer of the rural development department. Ram was apprehended by the ED in February 2023 over suspicions of financial irregularities related to the implementation of certain schemes.

Reacting to the seizure, BJP MP Deepak Prakash said, “Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress and RJD are doing the work of converting Jharkhand into ‘Lootkhand’. Today again an amount of more than Rs 25 crore has been recovered, and it belongs to the ministers of the ruling party. The people of Jharkhand are feeling insulted today.”