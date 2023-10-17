ED raids property of Mumbai drug lord

Mumbai: Since Monday the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been conducting raids at six locations in Mumbai in connection with a new money laundering case registered against drug lord Ali Asgar Shirazi.

Shirazi, a close associate of the drug lord kingpin Kailash Rajput, was arrested at Mumbai airport while attempting to flee to Dubai in May by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police.

Shirazi was unaware that the Mumbai Crime Branch had issued a lookout circular (LOC) against him in March this year, following the arrest of five suspects in the case. His name had surfaced during their interrogation.

The Mumbai Crime Branch had arrested one of the main suspects in a case related to the smuggling of Ketamine and Viagra worth Rs 8 crore to Australia and the United Kingdom, disguising it as another item using a courier service.

The fugitive, Shirazi, was arrested at Mumbai airport in May thereafter, while the search for other wanted suspects was ongoing.

Shirazi is allegedly involved in the large-scale smuggling of synthetic drugs, including MDMA and Ketamine, from India to Europe and the USA.