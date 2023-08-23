ED raids raids at Abhishek Banerjee’s connected firm

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids on Leaps and Bound, a company whose CEO is West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, in connection with the alleged teachers’ recruitment scam.

The probe agency has claimed that the firm was used to divert “tainted money”.

Abhishek Banerjee’s father, Amit Banerjee, was one of the directors of Leaps and Bound Pvt Ltd and his wife Rujira was the director of Leap and Bound Management Services Limited.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently conducted searches under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at three premises in West Bengal’s Kolkata linked to the accused, Sujay Krishna Bhadra, in the teachers’ recruitment scam. The officials claim that during the search operations, various incriminating documents and digital evidence were recovered and seized.

Bhadra was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Leaps and Bounds Private Limited, a company used for making dubious transactions running into crores of rupees.

“Sujay Krishna Bhadra was also a director of this company from April 2012 to March 2016. Abhishek Banerjee is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Leaps and Bounds Private Limited and was also a director of the company from April 2012 to January 2014,” the ED alleged.

The federal probe agency had earlier arrested Sujay Krishna Bhadra on May 30, 2023, in its investigation into the teachers’ recruitment scam and filed fourth supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in the case on July 28, 2023, against Sujay and others before a designated court in Kolkata.

Earlier, ED had issued three attachment orders in the case. The total amount of seizure and attachment in the case stands at Rs 126.70 crore till date.