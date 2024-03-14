ED raids several locations linked to Shahjahan Sheikh

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at various sites in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, linked to Sheikh Shahjahan regarding a purported land seizure case. Security searches were conducted at his residence and are currently ongoing.

Shahjahan stands accused of sexual violence and land usurpation in Sandeshkhali village. Shahjahan was apprehended on February 29 by West Bengal Police from a hideout in Minakhan, North 24 Parganas district. These recent operations are in response to a new Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) linked to Shahjahan’s alleged land grabbing activities.

Earlier in February, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted raids at multiple locations in West Bengal related to the same land-grabbing case. Additionally, the agency had previously conducted raids in January pertaining to the Public Distribution System (PDS) scam, another case implicating Shahjahan.

A previous search operation in January encountered resistance when ED officials were attacked en route to raid Shahjahan and other Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shankar Adhya’s residences.

Around 200 locals, purportedly supporters of the TMC leader, obstructed the officials and armed paramilitary forces, resulting in injuries to two ED officials. This incident sparked a political feud, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioning the state government’s handling of law and order and the TMC accusing the agency of instigating the locals.

The Ministry of Home Affairs intervened, demanding a comprehensive report from the West Bengal government regarding the attacks. Shahjahan had evaded capture until his arrest, prompting the Calcutta High Court to instruct a collaborative Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprised of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and West Bengal Police to investigate an assault on ED officials in Sandeshkhali.