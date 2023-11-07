ED seizes Rs 1.40 crore in Bengal ration distribution scam

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized Rs 1.40 crore from several offices of Ankit India Limited, a Kolkata-based food production company, authorities said on Tuesday. The seizure was made in connection with the ration distribution scam during a two-day raid on November 4 and 5. The raid was conducted by the probe agency following the arrest of former food minister Jyotipriya Mallick on October 26.

During the raid, approximately Rs 1 crore was discovered and confiscated from one corporate office of the company, while an additional Rs 40 lakh was seized from other offices, sources told India Today.

The probe agency also secured several incriminating documents during the operation.

According to sources, several officials and directors of the company will be summoned by the ED for questioning in the near future, as the agency seeks to trace the origin of this huge amount of money.

Furthermore, the probe agency’s investigation led to the discovery of two partnership companies – M/s. AJ Agrotech and AJ Royal Private Limited – located in Bankura district. Businessman CP Jena, a partner in these companies, was questioned by the ED.

During the interrogation, Jena said that the companies were established by an influential individual with the intention of laundering black money generated from the ration scam. These companies were essentially shell entities, created solely for the purpose of converting black money into legitimate funds, sources said.

Following this revelation, the ED froze over Rs 16.8 crore from the bank accounts of the two companies.

During the initial court hearing following Mallick’s arrest, the Enforcement Directorate had mentioned the existence of several shell companies involved in the scam.

The lawyer appearing on behalf of the agency said that these companies were set up to convert crores of black money earned through corruption, and that many such companies were under the ED’s scrutiny.