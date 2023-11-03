ED seizes Rs 4.9 crore cash linked to Mahadev app promoters

New Delhi: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has seized cash amount of Rs 3.12 crore and Rs 1.8 crores from two locations in poll bound Chattisgarh.

This action follows an intelligence tip-off concerning the movement of a significant amount of cash linked to the Mahadev betting app.

During this operation, the ED successfully intercepted a courier sent by the Mahadev APP from the UAE. The interception took place at a hotel in Raipur, resulting in the seizure of Rs 3.12 Crore in cash from the courier’s vehicle. Additionally, an additional Rs 1.8 Crore in cash was found at the courier’s hideout in Bhilai.

The investigation has also revealed the existence of several benami bank accounts connected to the Mahadev APP, holding around Rs 10 Crore. There are suspicions of government officials’ involvement in this cash delivery.