ED summons DK Shivakumar in money laundering case on October 7

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar in connection with a money laundering case.

Shivakumar has been asked to appear before the federal agency on October 7.

He was earlier questioned for over 5 hours on September 19 at ED office in Delhi.

He had then claimed that he was also questioned in the National Herald case and donations made by his family members to Young Indian Private Limited, a trust headed by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.