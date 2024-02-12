ED summons Farooq Abdullah in alleged cricket scam

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has been called to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in connection with an alleged cricket scam.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister has been called to the ED’s office in Srinagar for questioning. Notably, Abdullah had skipped the probe agency’s summons in the same case on January 11.

The 86-year-old politician has been summoned in connection with the federal agency’s probe into alleged irregularities within the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

The Member of Parliament representing the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat was formally charged by the ED in the case in 2022.

As per the probe agency, the case revolves around the misappropriation of funds from the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

This allegedly involved transferring funds to various personal bank accounts, including those of unrelated parties and JKCA office bearers, as well as making unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts.