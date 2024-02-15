ED summons Kejriwal in liquor policy case again on Feb 19

New Delhi: In connection with the ongoing probe into the liquor policy case, Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, finds himself summoned once again by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), marking the sixth instance of such summons.

The development, according to sources on Wednesday, underscores the intensifying scrutiny surrounding Kejriwal’s alleged involvement in the matter. Asked to appear for questioning on Monday, Kejriwal’s recurrent absence from prior summons has set the stage for a legal confrontation with the central probe agency, potentially culminating in unprecedented actions against a sitting chief minister.

Kejriwal’s repeated non-compliance with earlier summons has not gone unnoticed, prompting the ED to escalate its pursuit. The backdrop of this legal tussle is marked by accusations of money laundering within the framework of Delhi’s liquor excise policy. The recent summons, closely following a court directive, adds fuel to the already contentious relationship between Kejriwal and the probe agency.

Amid the mounting pressure, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has rallied behind its leader, asserting that Kejriwal is unfairly targeted by political adversaries, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Refuting the legality of the summons, AAP sources have vowed to challenge them in court, signalling a robust defense against what they perceive as a politically motivated onslaught.

The escalating dispute surrounding Kejriwal’s summons has broader political ramifications, amplifying the acrimonious relationship between the ruling AAP and the BJP. With senior AAP members already facing legal repercussions, including arrests, the stakes are high for both parties involved.