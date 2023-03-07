ED to grill Sisodia in Tihar jail, arrests businessman Arun Pillai in excise policy scam case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a significant arrest in the Delhi excise policy scam case as it arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai. He is an accused in the case and allegedly represented Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha in a company.

Besides, the ED also questioned former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as part of its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. The AAP leader was questioned in Tihar Jail for over six hours, where he is lodged after his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26.

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court had yesterday sent him to judicial custody till March 20. After the court’s order, Manish Sisodia’s lawyer sought court’s permission for him to carry a pair of spectacles, diary and pen and Gita during judicial custody period. The permission was granted.

Rouse Avenue Court’s Special Judge MK Nagpal also allowed Sisodia to have medicines prescribed in his MLC conducted by CBI officials. As requested by Sisodia’s side, the court also directed Jail Superintendent to consider the request of keeping the accused in Vipaasana cell/Meditation cell.

Sisodia was arrested under sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 477 A (intent to defraud) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. On February 27, the Rouse Avenue Court remanded Manish Sisodia to CBI custody till March 4 in the Delhi excise policy scam case.