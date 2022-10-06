ED turns down DK Shivakumar’s request to extend questioning date

Bengaluru: Following the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to Congress Karnataka unit chief DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh, the Congress alleged that it was done to stall the Bharat Jodo Yatra but will not be deterred by it.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) rejected Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar’s request for extending the date of his appearance before the agency. Notably, the ED had earlier summoned Shivakumar and his brother and Congress MP DK Suresh to appear before it on October 7.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka affairs Randeep Surjewala said the ED summons have been issued as the ruling dispensation is scared of the support that the yatra is receiving from the people. Shivakumar said the BJP is scared of the yatra and is trying to stall it by misusing the central agencies.

Taking to Twitter, Shivakumar lashed out at ED, he said “In view of Bharat JodoYatra, I requested the Enforcement Directorate to postpone the summons. Their rejection of it is a clear sign of political persecution. They don’t want me to participate in the yatra”.

The Karnataka Congress chief said he will be going to Delhi to appear before the probe agency after it issued summons to him and his brother in the National Herald money laundering case. Shivakumar said he will be leaving for Delhi on Thursday itself.

“There is a madness in the methods of BJP. They are scared…They are seeing defeat written on the wall in Karnataka.

“They can send summons to Mr DK Shivakumar, Mr DK Suresh 500 times. They are only trying to block our yatra,” Surjewala told reporters here when asked about the summons issued to Shivakumar and his brother.

“We are not scared. We will give them a befitting reply in the court of people,” he said. Surjewala said the Congress rejects “such malicious, vicious attempts the BJP is undertaking only because they are scared of the overwhelming support to the yatra”