Eight security personnel suspended over Lok Sabha intrusion

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended eight security personnel for security lapses in the Parliament security breach incident, sources said on Thursday.

The suspended security personnel are identified as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh Anil, Pardeep, Vimitt and Narender. The action was taken after a major security breach occurred on Wednesday when two intruders namely, Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma, jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors’ gallery and opened smoke cans. They were later arrested by the Delhi Police.

Two more persona namely Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde were also held outside Parliament where they opened similar smoke canisters. All the four people have been charged under anti-terror Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The major security breach in the Lok Sabha occurred on the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack when the two arrested intruders jumped the chamber of the Lower House from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour.

The intruders then jumped from one seat to other and took out canisters when MPs tried to catch them. They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the legislators. The House was them adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday.

The incident happened when members were raising matters of urgent public importance and BJP MP Khagen Murmu was raising his issue.

After the security of Parliament was breached, the Secretary General of Lok Sabha wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over a review of security and decision was taken that no passes will be issued for the visitors’ gallery till further orders.

On request from Lok Sabha Secretariat, the MHA on Wednesday ordered an enquiry of Parliament security breach incident, and an enquiry committee was set-up under Central Reserve Police Force Director General Anish Dayal Singh with members from other security agencies and experts.

As per MHA, the enquiry committee will investigate into the reasons for breach in security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action. “The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest,” the MHA had said.