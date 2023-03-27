Eknath Shinde orders probe after BJP MLA alleges corruption in BMC

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered a probe after BJP MLA Amit Satam highlighted a corruption case in BMC and described how money was siphoned off by Kolkata-based companies.

Satam levelled serious charges during a discussion in Legislative Assembly and also named two persons in this case. Taking immediate cognisance, CM Shinde ordered a probe by a requisite agency.

Speaking about the corruption case in BMC, Satam said that in the case money was siphoned off and laundered through some companies registered in Kolkata. Two people — Nandkishor Chaturvedi and Shridhar Patankar — are common names in all the companies. A probe should be conducted through anti-corruption bureau and culprits should be punished, he said.

Demanding an inquiry into the matter, the BJP leader said, “I have already placed all the required details before the house. This is a loot of public money, and somebody must be made accountable for the corruption. Probe must be ordered.”

In his reply, the CM Eknath Shinde agreed to conduct the inquiry into the matter. “Amit Satam has raised an issue related to corruption in the BMC. We will inquire the matter without any bias and book the culprits,” he said.

BJP has been exposing corruption of the Shivsena led BMC and BJP MLA Amit Satam in past too have highlighted corruption cases in BMC by writing letters to BMC Commissioner to initiate action to prevent misuse of public funds.

A report prepared by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on the functioning of Mumbai’s civic body, BMC has highlighted major systemic problems, poor planning, and careless use of funds in BMC. It even flagged non-sharing of COVID-19 management expenditure records.