Elvish Yadav case: Noida cop shunted out for ‘inaction’

Noida: The officer in-charge of a Noida police station where a case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav was registered has been transferred to the reserve police line, according to an official statement.

The decision, taken by Noida Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, was taken due to the official’s inability to “effectively control crime within the police station area”, the statement read.

On Friday, a case was lodged at the Noida Sector 49 police station against six people, including Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav, in connection with the alleged use of snake venom at rave parties.

Five people were arrested in the case. Elvish Yadav’s name came up when the arrested people were questioned by police. The accused revealed that they used to supply snakes to the Big Boss OTT winner’s parties.

On Saturday, Elvish Yadav was briefly questioned by the Rajasthan Police after officials stopped his car during a routine check ahead of the assembly elections in the state this month.

After the Noida Police confirmed that Yadav was not wanted in the case yet, the police in Rajasthan let him go.

The case against Yadav was lodged under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and for criminal conspiracy following a complaint by Gaurav Gupta of People for Animals (PFA), run by BJP parliamentarian Maneka Gandhi.

Gupta claimed that Yadav along with his associates illegally organised rave parties and shot videos with snakes and snake venom in Noida and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Elvish Yadav has denied the allegations against him and termed them as “fake”. “All allegations against me are fake, holding not even 1 per cent authenticity,” Yadav had said in an Instagram post.