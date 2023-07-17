Encounter breaks out with terrorists in J&K’s Poonch

Poonch: An encounter broke out on Monday between terrorists and security forces in the Surankote area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

A joint Cordon and Search Operation was launched in Sindarah and Maidana near Surankote by troops of the Indian Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police to track down hiding terrorists.

“Contact established. Intense firefight ongoing, area cordoned, operations in progress,” said the Indian Army’s Jammu-based White Knight Corps in a tweet.

The encounter comes hours after security forces killed two terrorists and foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati Sector in Poonch district on the intervening night of July 16 and 17.