Engine snag in Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight, diverted to Russia

New Delhi: An Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco was diverted to Russia after the aircraft reported a technical glitch in one of its engines.

The flight with 216 passengers and 16 crew members landed safely in Russia’s Magadan airport.

The aircraft is undergoing mandatory checks on the ground, the airline said in a statement.

“The passengers have been provided all support on the ground and will be given alternate options to reach their destination at the earliest,” it added.