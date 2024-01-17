EPFO removes Aadhaar from the list of proof for date of birth

New Delhi: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced the removal of Aadhaar from the list of acceptable documents as a Date of Birth (DOB) Proof.

The retirement body in its circular said that henceforth, Aadhaar details cannot be submitted as proof of date of birth.

“In this connection, a letter has been received from UIDAI (copy attached), wherein it has been stated that use of Aadhaar, as a proof of DoB needs to be deleted from the list of acceptable documents,” the EPFO Circular issued on 16 January 2024.

The circular was in reference to a previous Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) circular that had directed that “An Aadhaar number can he used for establishing identity of an individual subject to authentication and thereby, per .ce its not a proof of dale of birth”. The UIDAI had mentioned that that use of Aadhaar, as a proof of DoB needs to be deleted from the list of acceptable documents in its circular dated 22.12.2023.

“…it is pertinent to mention that, Aadhaar is a unique 12 digit ID issued to a resident after he/she undergoes the enrolment process by submitting his/her demographic and biometric information. Once a resident is assigned an Aadhaar number, it can he used to authenticate the resident through various modes as prescribed under Aadhaar Act, 2016 and Regulations framed there under,” UIDAI wrote in its circular.

“At the time of enrolment/updation, UIDAI records DoB as claimed by the resident, on the basis of the documents submitted by them, as specified under the list of supporting documents for Aadhaar enrolment, provided on the UIDAI website,” UIDAI had said.