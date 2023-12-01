Ethics panel report on Mahua to be tabled in LS on December 4

New Delhi: The report of Parliament’s Ethics Committee on the ‘cash for query’ charges against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra will be tabled in Lok Sabha on December 4. The report, adopted by the Ethics Committee earlier this month, proposes expulsion of the TMC MP from the Lok Sabha.

The Ethics Committee, headed by BJP MP Vinod Sonkar, accepted the report against the Trinamool MP on November 9, and it has been submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Six members of the ethics panel supported the report on the charge against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, while four members opposed it.

The Lok Sabha speaker ordered the Ethics Panel enquiry against Moitra, based on a complaint from BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who accused the TMC leader of taking a bribe from businessman Darshan Hiranandani for “asking questions in Parliament.”

Dubey accused Moitra of taking bribes for asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. The BJP MP stated that the charges were based on a Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai’s letter that he received, which had “irrefutable evidence of bribes” exchanged between Moitra and the businessman.

It was also alleged that the Trinamool leader’s official Parliament login ID was also shared with the businessman Hiranandani to post questions on her behalf. A subsequent probe has also reportedly found that her ID was accessed from Dubai, New Jersey, the United States, and Bengaluru.

Moitra has denied the allegations by Dubey, calling them “bogus” and “politically motivated.” She has also accused the lawyer Dehadrai of a personal vendetta against her.