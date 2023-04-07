Ex-Andhra CM Kiran Kumar Reddy quits Congress, joins BJP

New Delhi: Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi, weeks after quitting the Congress. He joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and other party leaders.

Welcoming Reddy to the BJP, Joshi said he will strengthen the party’s fight against corruption and that his decision would be a “big boost” for the party in Andhra Pradesh.

“Many members of Kiran Kumar Reddy’s family were in Congress. When I met him some time ago, he told me that he was influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today he is taking a big leap and joining the BJP. He will strengthen our fight against corruption because his image as an MLA and minister has been very clean. It will be a big boost for BJP in Andhra Pradesh,” Joshi said.

After joining the BJP, Reddy launched a scathing attack at the Congress leadership and said due to wrong decisions of party high command, the party is getting damaged in all the states. He further said that they believe they are correct and all others, including the people of India, are wrong.

“My family’s association with Congress started in 1950s. I never imagined I will have to leave Congress. Due to bad decisions of the Congress high command, the party is getting damaged in all states..they don’t interact with people and don’t discuss anything with people. In every state this is happening,” he said.

“There is a saying- ‘My king is very intelligent, he doesn’t think on his own, doesn’t listens to anyone’s advice,” he said.