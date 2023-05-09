Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested, Islamabad HC rules arrest ‘legal’

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ruled former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘legal’ as it rejected a request to declare the arrest as illegal.

Pakistan Rangers arrested Imran Khan outside Islamabad High Court on Tuesday. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi issued the arrest warrant for Imran Khan on May 1 and it was executed by Rangers on Tuesday.

Khan was arrested in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust Case. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief, who travelled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was arrested after the Rangers broke open the glass window and arrested him after beating lawyers and Khan’s security staff, as reported by PTI.

The arrest of the 70-year-old PTI chairman comes a day after the powerful army accused him of levelling baseless allegations against a senior officer of the spy agency ISI.

The IHC summoned various officials and heard arguments on the merit of the arrest and if it was legal to arrest someone present inside the court.

After hearing the case, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the judgment and pronounced the verdict later in the day.

After Imran Khan’s arrest, his supporters barged into the Army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the house of the Lahore Corps Commander.

“Kaha tha Imran Khan ko na chedna (Had warned, don’t harass Imran Khan)”, some in the protesting mob were heard saying while heckling security personnel outside the house of corps commanders.

Khan has been facing a slew of cases since his ouster through a no-trust vote in April last year. He has rejected all these cases as political victimisation by the ruling alliance.

Currently, Khan has said he is facing over 140 cases related to terrorism, blasphemy, murder, violence, and inciting violence.

Imran Khan, his wife, Bushra Bibi, and their close aides Zulfiqar Bukhari and Babar Awan formed the Al-Qadir Project Trust which was aimed at setting up the Al-Qadir University to impart ‘quality education’ in the Sohawa Tehsil of Punjab’s Jhelum district.

The trust’s office address in the documents has been mentioned as “Bani Gala House, Islamabad”.