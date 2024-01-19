Face of Ram Lalla revealed ahead of temple opening

New Delhi: The Ram Lalla idol has been installed inside the sanctum sanctorum as part of the rituals in the run-up to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple.

New photos that emerged on Friday displayed the intricacies in the design of the idol of Ram Lalla.

Earlier, the first visuals of the idol of Ram Lalla had been shared where the idol was seen covered with a white cloth.

The 51-inch idol, sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was brought to the temple in the wee hours of Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, the Ram Lalla idol was placed in the sanctum sanctorum, Arun Dixit, a priest associated with the consecration ceremony, told news agency PTI.

This was done amid the chanting of prayers, according to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body that has been overseeing the construction of the temple.

Trustee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Udupi Pejawar mutt Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha said the idol will be installed in the temple at the ‘Abhijith Muhurta’ in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

He added that only invited guests will be allowed into the temple on the inaugural day due to security reasons. After the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22, the temple is expected to be opened to the public the next day.