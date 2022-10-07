Fadnavis condemn Uddhav Thackeray’s remarks on CM Shinde’s grandson

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday condemned Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray’s statements about the minor grandson of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the Dussehra rally on October 5 and dubbed them as being of “low standard”.

During his speech, Thackeray attacked CM Shinde as he referred to his son (Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde) as a brat and said his one-and-half-year-old grandson Rudransh has an eye on the corporator’s post.

Addressing mediapersons here after chairing a district planning committee meeting, Fadnavis said, “I feel very bad that a leader like Uddhav Ji mentions Eknath Shinde’s grandson and comments on it. This is very low standard. Thackeray should publicly take back his words.”

“Where are we headed to in Maharashtra if we are commenting on a one-and-half-year-old child? I express strong displeasure at such comments,” Fadnavis added.

When his attention was drawn towards NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meeting, Fadnavis said such interactions have been going on between leaders of opposition hue for the past seven to eight years but all in vain as Prime Minister Narendra Modi lives in the heart of the people.