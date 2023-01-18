Finance ministry employee arrested for espionage case

New Delhi: A data entry operator from the Union Finance Ministry was arrested on Tuesday for an alleged espionage case that involved providing classified data to foreign countries in exchange for money.

The accused identified as Sumit used to share sensitive information about the Finance Ministry through a phone which was seized by the police during his cursory search.

As per the police, Sumit was working with the ministry on a contractual basis.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed on Tuesday against him and a case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act at PS Crime Branch.