Five Hizbul terrorist associates arrested in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar: Five terrorist associates of the Hizbul-Mujahedeen terrorist outfit have been arrested, arms and ammunition recovered from their possession in Kupwara North Kashmir.

SSP Kupwara Y Manhas while addressing mediapersons said that “Based on specific information, a joint team of Police and Army apprehended three terrorist associates namely Ab Rouf Malik, Altaf Ahmad Payer and Riyaz Ahmad Lone of Kralpora area in Kupwara.

During questioning the trio disclosed about two hideouts constructed for terrorists of the HM outfit on the instructions of a Pakistan-based handler Farooq Ahmad Pir -Nadeem Usmani presently based in POK where some arms and ammunition have also been concealed. Both the two hideouts have been unearthed on the disclosure and identification of arrested trio”.

01 AK rifle, 02 AK Magazines, 119 AK Ammunition, 01 Pistol, 01 Pistol Mag, 04 Pistol Rounds, 06 Hand Grenades, 01 IED, 02 Detonators, 02 wire bundles and one water tank of approximately 100 litters capacity has been recovered from the hideouts.

The trio had also received cash amounting to rupees 6 lakhs in June 2022 which was meant to procure material for the construction of hideouts and procuring of arms and ammunition. The same has been recovered.

SSP Manhas said “two more terrorist associates including Ab Majeed Beigh resident of Humhama Budgam and another from Bandipora who have been actively supporting the trio in their activities have also been detained for investigation”.

SSP said the terrorist associates were also being handled by one more terrorist handler Fayaz Geelani of Budgam presently based in POK.

The arrested group in addition to providing logistic support, arms and ammunition and other facilities for the commission of terrorist activities was also tasked to select targets for terrorists in the valley and radicalize more youth to join terrorist ranks.

The district police chief said that the terrorists also sent a consignment of arms to Srinagar some time back and forces are trying to ascertain the details related to that arms consignment.