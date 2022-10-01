Five RSS leaders in Kerala, on radar of PFI, given ‘Y’ category security

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has accorded a Y category security cover to five Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders in Kerala in view of possible threats to them.

Official sources said on Saturday that the names of RSS leaders are understood to have been found on the radar of the Popular Front of India (PFI) after central probe agencies recovered documents in this connection during the recent crackdown on the Islamic organisation.

Sources said that based on inputs and recommendations provided to the Union home ministry by central investigative and intelligence agencies, Y category security has been accorded to the five RSS leaders.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing has been asked to render the task.

It may be mentioned here that the CRPF has been providing security cover to at least 125 people under its VIP security umbrella.