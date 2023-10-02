For PM Modi, ‘Lotus’ is the BJP’s CM face in Rajasthan

Chittorgarh: Amid the opposition’s question over the BJP’s Chief Ministerial face in Rajasthan, PM Modi said that the face of the BJP in the elections is its symbol lotus and people should press the lotus button only.

Addressing a rally in Chittorgarh, PM Modi also expressed his pain at the incidents of crime in Rajasthan and said Congress “has destroyed the state” in the past five years. “It pains me that the state tops in crime list, in incidents of crime…which state comes on top, in riots…which state is on top, in incidents of stone-pelting… which state is on top, in incidents of atrocities against women and Dalit, which state has worst name…is this why you voted for Congress?” he asked.

He said only Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can bring all-round development to Rajasthan. “The development of Rajasthan is the biggest priority of the central government,” he said. Attacking the Congress in the poll-bound state, the Prime Minister said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had “accepted defeat”.

Expressing confidence in BJP’s victory, he said it will continue the welfare-oriented policies of Congress while taking action over “corruption”. PM Modi unveiled various development projects worth over Rs 7,000 crores in Chittorgarh, earlier in the day.

Here it may be mentioned that ahead of the Rajasthan election, there have been reports of infighting within the BJP as senior leader and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje earlier skipped several key meetings of the party. Last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda held a key meeting with all party leaders in the state where they discussed the party’s election strategy and candidate names.