Published On: Sat, Dec 16th, 2023

For Rahul Gandhi ‘Unemployment, inflation’reason for parliament security breach

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi blamed unemployment due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies for Parliament security breach.

Biggest problem the Indian population is facing currently is unemployment

“The citizens of the country are not getting employment because of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi’s policies. Unemployment is the reason why the security breach happened,” he told reporters on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi further said that the biggest problem the Indian population is facing currently is unemployment.

“The security breach has indeed happened. But the point is, why did it happen? The main issue is unemployment. Owing to Modi ji’s policies, the people of India are not getting employment,” the Wayanad MP said.

Rahul Gandhi said that unemployment and also inflation due to the Prime Minister’s policies are the reasons behind the Parliament security breach.

