Former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur to be awarded ‘Bharat Ratna’ posthumously

New Delhi: In a major development, the Centre on Tuesday announced that Karpoori Thakur, the former Bihar Chief Minister and great Socialist leader, will be awarded India’s highest civilian award – Bharat Ratna – posthumously.

Thakur was a former Bihar Chief Minister and was known for championing the cause of the backward classes.

The announcement to honour Thakur with India’s highest civilian award comes a day before his 100th birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X and expressed his happiness over the Centre’s move to felicitate the late Bihar politician with ”Bharat Ratna.” ”I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great ‘Jan Nayak’ Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalized and a stalwart of equality and empowerment. His unwavering commitment to uplift the downtrodden and his visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on India’s socio-political fabric. This award not only honours his remarkable contributions but also inspires us to continue his mission of creating a more just and equitable society,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Bihar’s political parties, especially the ruling Janata Dal-United and top politicians, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, had been demanding a ”Bharat Ratna” for the ‘Jan Nayak’ (people’s leader) for championing the cause of the poor and the downtrodden.

Born in Bihar’s Samastipur, Thakur served as the state’s chief minister for two terms. He also served as the state’s education minister and deputy chief minister. Embarking on his political career with the Praja Socialist Party, he later joined forces with the Janata Party during his initial tenure as the chief minister of Bihar from 1977 to 1979. Over time, he established connections with the Janata Dal, marking a significant shift in his political affiliation.

Thakur was born on January 24, 1924 and died on February 17, 1988.