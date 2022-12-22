Former DG of Tihar Prisons Sandeep Goel suspended

New Delhi: Former Delhi Prisons chief Sandeep Goel has been placed under suspension in connection with allegedly receiving bribe as ‘protection money’ by jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The Ministry of Home Affairs ordered his suspension on Wednesday night for dereliction of his duty. This action came a month after Goel was transferred and asked to report to Delhi Police Headquarters.

The Ministry of Home Affairs took this decision after conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar made allegations against Goel that he paid the latter “protection money” for his safety in Mandoli Jail where was he lodged in connection with a Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently incarcerated in Mandoli prison in Delhi, had written a letter to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, accusing Satyendar Jain, a jailed minister from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Goel of extortion.

Chandrashekhar had also alleged that he made payments totaling INR 50 crore to Jain, Goel, and the AAP in exchange for a prominent position in the party in southern India as per reports.