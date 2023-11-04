Free ration for underprivileged to continue for 5 more years: PM Modi

Durg/Ratlam: PM Modi stated during his campaign rallies in Durg and Ratlam that his government has chosen to prolong the free ration program for the underprivileged, extending its duration to five more years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made this big announcement that is set to directly benefit over 80 crore people. Additionally, he criticized the Congress party, alleging that it has intentions to perpetuate poverty among the populace.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, free ration has been given to the poor in the country for the last 3 years. Actually, the time of this scheme is ending after 1 month. But Modi is determined that it will be extended for the next 5 years. This is Modi’s guarantee that the stoves of my 80 crore countrymen will keep burning for the next 5 years,” said PM Modi.

In December of the previous year, the Central government had declared its commitment to providing free foodgrains to more than 81 crore individuals for a duration of one year through the National Food Security Act.

During his campaign rally in Durg, the Prime Minister recounted that Chhattisgarh was established under the leadership of the BJP government. He assured that the BJP would also work toward fostering prosperity within the state and launched a strong critique against the Congress party.