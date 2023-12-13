Full body scanner at parliament entrance to be installed

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held a meeting of all party floor leaders and said that the Parliament security system will be reviewed.

This was reportedly said by the Speaker following Wednesday’s security breach and subsequent meeting held by him with floor leaders to review the security of the parliament house.

Om Birla also told the party leaders that he has written a letter to the special secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs asking for a security review to be carried out, the sources said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker is also learnt to have said that entry arrangements would be upgraded at all the different gates of Parliament and that full body scanners would be installed.

In a major security breach in Parliament on Wednesday, two men jumped from the Lok Sabha’s public gallery into the area where MPs sit, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans. They were soon overpowered by MPs. The incident raised questions about the efficacy of the Parliament building’s security arrangements.