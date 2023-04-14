Gangster Prince Tewatia stabbed to death in Tihar jail

New Delhi: Prince Tewatia, an aide of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been found murdered in Delhi Tihar Jail. He was reportedly killed in a gangwar in Jail number 3. Prince was stabbed to death. He had at least 16 criminal cases against him.

Since 2010, Prince was allegedly involved in criminal activities and had loot, dacoity, murder and arms act cases registered against him at various police stations in Delhi.

He was arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch and was sent to Tihar Jail. He had first case against him in 2008 after a fight. Tewatia’s father was slapped by a youth, who was later murdered by Tewatia. He was arrested by Ambedkarnagar police in a murder case in 2010.

After his arrest, Prince tried to prove himself minor using fake documents. A case of fakery was also filed against him at Saket police station, according to a report in Hindi Daily Bhaskar.

After indulging in several criminal cases, Prince came into contact with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.