Ghulam Nabi Azad backs out of Lok Sabha polls from Anantnag

Srinagar: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Gulam Nabi Azad has decided not to contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Earlier, the former Congress leader was nominated by the DPAP from the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary constituency.

Gulam Nabi Azad made the announcement at a meet in Anantnag on Wednesday.

“Chairman DPAP, Ghulam Nabi Azad sahib, will be contesting from the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat. This decision was made in today’s DPAP working committee meeting,” Chief Spokesperson of the party Salman Nizami had posted on X.

Azad, as a candidate of DPAP, was scheduled to take on former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP and National Conference’s veteran leader Mian Altaf Ahmad, who is the INDIA bloc candidate.