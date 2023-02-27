‘Give me ED and CBI, will arrest Modi, Shah within 2 hours’: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sanjay Singh on Monday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership over the arrest of Delhi minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. He accused the saffron party of trying to sully the image of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP leader also claimed hat he would have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and industrialist Gautam Adani arrested “within two hours” if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were with him.

It should be noted that Sanjay Singh was detained yesterday for staging a demonstration outside the CBI office in support of Manish Sisodia. Singh was released from detention earlier today.

While speaking to media, Singh alleged that the BJP was attempting to “defame” Delhi CM, claiming that all attempts to bring a bad name to Kejriwal and his party will fail.

“There will soon be an end to PM Modi’s dictatorship. He arrested the most popular Education minister (Manish Sisodia) of the country. He is trying to defame Arvind Kejriwal but such acts won’t affect his image. It was a cowardly act by the Centre to have Sisodia arrested by the agencies,” he said.

Lashing out at the BJP leadership, the AAP MP said, “Give me ED and CBI, I will arrest Modi, Amit Shah and Adani within two hours. You can do anything when you have the power to misuse probe agencies.”

The CBI on Sunday released a statement on Sisodia’s arrest, saying he was giving evasive replies and not cooperating in the investigation. The probe agency also said that Sisodia was earlier called on February 19 for investigation, but had sought a week’s time citing preoccupations.