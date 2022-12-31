Government tells WhatsApp to fix distorted map of India

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Saturday told Meta-owned WhatsApp to immediately fix an incorrect map of India in its New Year celebration live-streaming link. The minister reiterated that all social media platforms that do business in India must use correct maps.

“Dear WhatsApp Rqst that u pls fix the India map error asap. All platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps,” said Chandrasekhar.

Earlier this week, he cautioned video calling platform Zoom’s founder and CEO Eric Yuan to “make sure” that he used the correct map of the countries the company does business in or wants to do business in.

“You may want to make sure u use correct maps of the countries u do/want to do business in,” he told Yuan.

Zoom CEO later deleted the tweet showing an incorrect map of the country. Chandrasekhar recently spoke about the compliance with law, rules and guardrails for all social media platforms in the country.