Government’s timely intervention improved Manipur situation: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said there has been a marked improvement in strife-torn Manipur due to the timely intervention by the central and state governments.

“I have already spoken about this in Parliament. We have dedicated our best resources and administrative machinery to resolving the conflict. Because of the timely intervention of the Government of India and efforts made by the Government of Manipur, there has been a marked improvement in the situation of the state,” PM Modi told the Assam Tribune newspaper.

The Prime Minister said that Home Minister Amit Shah stayed in Manipur while the conflict was at its peak and held “15-plus meetings with various stakeholders to help resolve the conflict”.

“The central government has been consistently extending its support, as required by the state government. The process of relief and rehabilitation is ongoing. Remedial measures undertaken include a financial package for the relief and rehabilitation of people living in shelter camps in the state,” PM Modi said.

The Opposition has attacked the Prime Minister several times over the Manipur issue, blaming his government for the situation in the state which has remained tense since the ethnic violence broke out in May last year.

Last year, the Opposition had moved a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government at the Centre, demanding a statement from the Prime Minister on the situation in Manipur.

PM Modi eventually spoke about Manipur in Parliament, saying “The entire country is with Manipur and the Centre and state governments are working together to restore peace in the state.”

Nearly 200 people have been killed since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur between two tribal groups, the Kukis and Meiteis, on May 3 last year.

The violence erupted first after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts of Manipur to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.