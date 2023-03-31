Gujarat HC imposes fine of Rs 25,000 on Kejriwal, says No need to furnish degree, certificates of PM Modi

New Delhi: The Gujarat High Court on Friday ruled that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) need not furnish the degree and post-graduate degree certificate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pertinently, the Court also imposed fine of Rs 25,000 on Arvind Kejriwal who had sought details of the PM’s degree certificate. Justice Biren Vaishnav asked the Delhi Chief Minister to deposit the amount within four weeks to the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority (GSLSA).

“Single-judge Justice Biren Vaishnav set aside the order of the Chief Information Commission (CIC) directing the public information officer (PIO) of PMO and the PIOs of Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of Modi’s graduate and postgraduate degrees”, news agency ANI reported.

Reacting to the court’s verdict, the Head of BJP’s I-T department, Amit Malviya, said, “Gujarat High Court slams Arvind Kejriwal, imposes a fine of Rs 25,000 on him for filing frivolous petitions, asking about Prime Minister’s degree.”

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the Gujarat High Court ruling that imposed a cost on him in connection with the case related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s educational qualifications. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM said that an “illiterate or less educated PM” is very dangerous for the country.

“Doesn`t the country even have the right to know how much their PM has studied? He vehemently opposed showing of his degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see their degree will be fined? What is this happening? Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country,” he said in the tweet.

His remarks came hours after the Gujarat HC on Friday, set aside the Chief Information Commission (CIC) order and ruled that the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) need not furnish degree and post-graduate degree certificates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The single-judge bench of Justice Biren Vaishnav set aside the order of the CIC directing the public information officer (PIO) of PMO, Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of PM Modi`s graduation and post-graduation degrees.

The bench was hearing an appeal filed by Gujarat University challenging the CIC order. The High Court also imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had sought details of the certificate of the Prime Minister`s degree.